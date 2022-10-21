Parties React to Arrest Warrant Issued for DP Chief's Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party has urged main opposition Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung to humbly face the truth following the issuance of an arrest warrant for one of Lee's close aides.PPP floor spokesperson Jang Dong-hyeok said Saturday that the court has acknowledged the charge that Kim Yong received over 800 million won in illegal political funds.Citing Lee's past remark about his faith in Kim, Jang said the Korean people know all too well where that money must have ended up. He said the lies are crumbling down and the best way now is for Lee to humbly face the truth.Another PPP spokesperson said the truth about Lee's illegal campaign funds is being revealed and asked the opposition leader to cooperate with the investigation.Meanwhile the Democratic Party expressed regret over the arrest warrant and vowed to fight against the current administration's manipulation and fabrications. Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the real truth will emerge in the court trial and accused the prosecution of distorting facts to help defend the administration mired in a crisis.Kim said the truth ultimately wins and that the DP will safeguard democracy against political oppression by the Yoon administration.