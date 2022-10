Photo : YONHAP News

Tens of thousands of conservative and progressive civic groups held large-scale rallies on Saturday in downtown Seoul.Conservative groups, including the Liberty Unification Party led by paster Jun Kwang-hoon, held a rally in the Gwanghwamun area at 1:30 p.m.Police estimated that about 33-thousand people gathered for the rally against pro-North Korean sympathizers.Progressive civic groups also held an anti-government protest in the area at 4 p.m. The organizers said that 40-thousand people participated in the rally, while the police estimated the turnout at about 20-thousand.The massive rallies caused extreme traffic congestion in the area far into the night but ended without clashes between the two sides.