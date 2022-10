Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and six Middle Eastern countries are set to resume talks for a free trade agreement (FTA) after a 13-year hiatus.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Sunday that South Korea and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will hold a sixth round of formal FTA talks from Monday to Friday in Seoul.The GCC comprises of six Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.Earlier this year, South Korea and the GCC announced the resumption of FTA talks after a 13-year hiatus and held their fourth and fifth negotiations.In the sixth round of talks, the two sides are expected to discuss various issues, including goods and services trading, country of origin, digital trade and intellectual property rights.