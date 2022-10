Photo : KBS News

The South Korean film “Jeong-sun” picked up two awards at this year’s Rome Film Festival.The film directed by Jeong Ji-hye won the Grand Jury Prize at the award ceremony held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome on Saturday.Kim Kum-soon, who played the leading role of the film, “Jeong-sun,” won the best actress award.The debut film of the director is the only South Korean film among 16 movies invited to the category of progressive cinema competition.“Jeong-sun” is a story about an ordinary factory worker whose life is rocked and exposed after the leak of a private video.