Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Urges Yoon to Clarify his Position on Special Prosecution before Assembly Speech

Written: 2022-10-23 13:56:41Updated: 2022-10-23 14:12:31

DP Urges Yoon to Clarify his Position on Special Prosecution before Assembly Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to state his position before his parliamentary speech on Tuesday on whether to accept the DP chair's calls for the special prosecution of the controversial Daejang-dong development scandal.

President Yoon is set to deliver a policy speech on Tuesday at the National Assembly to ask for cooperation in passing the 2023 budget plan ahead of parliamentary budget deliberations.

DP Secretary-General Cho Jeong-sik told reporters on Sunday that the party is asking the president to clarify his position on DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung's call before he delivers the speech.

Rep. Cho said that the president would be making the speech to seek cooperation from parliament for the passage of the budget bill and thus he must clarify his position on whether to cooperate with the opposition party and accept the call for the special prosecution.

However, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) continued its criticism of the DP chair's call, denouncing it as a move to delay and hinder the investigation.

PPP spokesperson Jang Dong-hyeok warned on Sunday that if the DP abandons people's livelihood and pushes for the special prosecution, it will face consequences.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >