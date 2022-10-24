Menu Content

Politics

1st Parliamentary Audit under Yoon Gov't to Wrap up

Written: 2022-10-24 07:51:04Updated: 2022-10-24 09:57:42

Photo : KBS News

The first parliamentary audit sessions of government agencies under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will wrap up on Monday.

The National Assembly plans to conduct comprehensive audits led by ten standing committees, which are expected to set off clashes between the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and main opposition Democratic Party(DP).

The Legislation and Judiciary Committee will audit the justice ministry, the Board of Audit and Inspection and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials amid criticism from the DP that a set of pending investigations into the opposition bloc and the previous government are “political persecution.”

To counter possible related offensives, the PPP plans to highlight the allegations involving the main opposition's chief Lee Jae-myung and his aides.

The rival parties are also expected to collide during a session by the Environment and Labor Committee due in part to a controversy surrounding Economic, Social and Labor Council chair Kim Moon-soo and the recent workplace death of a female employee of local bakery giant SPC.
