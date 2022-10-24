Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Grow On-week for 4th Day in a Row

Written: 2022-10-24 10:28:54Updated: 2022-10-24 10:45:11

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases marked the fourth consecutive day of an on-week increase on Monday as the downward trend of the latest wave of the pandemic slows.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 14-thousand-302 cases were newly compiled in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m., including 56 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to around 25-million-312-thousand.

While declining by some 12-thousand from a day ago due to fewer tests administered on Sunday, the figure rose by 33-hundred from a week ago and nine-thousand from two weeks ago.

The on-week gains come as some medical experts warn a new wave of COVID-19 may begin in November or December.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients, meanwhile, is up by 14 from the previous day to 226.

Ten more virus-induced casualties were reported, raising the death toll to 29-thousand with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.
