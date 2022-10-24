Incomes by Top 10% of Earners in Seoul Exceeds Incomes by Almost All Other Cities, Provinces

Photo : KBS News

The income gap between Seoul and the rest of the country is widening as the value of the capital’s top ten percent of incomes exceeds the total values reported by almost all other provinces and cities.Representative Kang Jun-hyeon of the main opposition Democratic Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee, on Monday unveiled income data for 2020 provided by the National Tax Service.The documents showed that Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province saw a zero-point-four percent bump in total earnings from 2017, with the income of some 182-thousand people in the capital city, accounting for its top ten percent of earners, logging a combined total of 122-point-six trillion won.The figure accounts for ten-point-six percent of the nation’s entire reported income that year and eclipses the income totals reported by any single city and province including Busan and Incheon, which posted 79-point-eight trillion won and 66-point-eight trillion won, respectively.The only exception was Gyeonggi Province, which reported a total of 314 trillion won in 2020.