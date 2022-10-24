Prosecutors Again Attempt to Raid DP HQ

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have again attempted to raid an office inside the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) as part of a corruption probe into Kim Yong, a former aide to the party’s chair.A party official said on Monday that a group of prosecutors and investigators are attempting to raid a DP-affiliated think tank, the Institute for Democracy, where Kim serves as deputy head.The party’s public relations committee chair, Han Jun-ho, said on his social media that the prosecution is seeking to comb through the DP headquarters Monday morning, calling the move “an invasion.”DP lawmakers and members are reportedly facing off with prosecutors on the eighth floor where the think tank is. Last Wednesday, prosecutors had to withdraw after nearly eight hours of resistance by DP lawmakers, who blocked them by forming a human barricade in front of the building.Kim was arrested last Saturday on charges of receiving illegal political funds for the presidential campaign of DP chair Lee Jae-myung.