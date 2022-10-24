Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecutors Again Attempt to Raid DP HQ

Written: 2022-10-24 10:46:44Updated: 2022-10-24 13:48:35

Prosecutors Again Attempt to Raid DP HQ

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have again attempted to raid an office inside the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) as part of a corruption probe into Kim Yong, a former aide to the party’s chair.

A party official said on Monday that a group of prosecutors and investigators are attempting to raid a DP-affiliated think tank, the Institute for Democracy, where Kim serves as deputy head. 

The party’s public relations committee chair, Han Jun-ho, said on his social media that the prosecution is seeking to comb through the DP headquarters Monday morning, calling the move “an invasion.”

DP lawmakers and members are reportedly facing off with prosecutors on the eighth floor where the think tank is. Last Wednesday, prosecutors had to withdraw after nearly eight hours of resistance by DP lawmakers, who blocked them by forming a human barricade in front of the building.

Kim was arrested last Saturday on charges of receiving illegal political funds for the presidential campaign of DP chair Lee Jae-myung.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >