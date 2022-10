Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Kyodo News says Seoul and Tokyo are discussing a plan for a South Korean foundation funded by contributions from Korean companies to pay compensation to Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Quoting diplomatic sources on Sunday, the report said that under such a plan, the foundation would be making the payment on behalf of Japanese corporate defendants, which were ordered by a Seoul court to liquidate local assets to pay for the compensation.The report quoted a Japanese government source as saying that Tokyo could accept the compromise, which Seoul has explained several times after South Korea and Japan began discussions on the compensation issue during a meeting of their foreign ministers in July.The two governments are considering holding a summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit that will kick off in Indonesia next month.