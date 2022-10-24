Pres. Yoon Indicates Parliamentary Budget Speech to Go Ahead as Planned

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has indicated that he will deliver his policy speech before the National Assembly on Tuesday as planned regardless of a possible boycott by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).Responding to questions by reporters on his way to work on Monday, Yoon said he has never heard of conditions being attached to a president’s policy speech in the history of the nation's constitutional politics.He said that the Constitution guarantees the right for a president to speak before parliament after the government submits its budget plan, adding that the rival camps had agreed on Tuesday as the date for the speech.The DP had called for the president -- prior to his speech -- to give an answer to its proposal for an independent counsel probe into corruption allegations surrounding the Daejang-dong development project.It also demanded an apology for remarks made during a "hot mic" incident during his U.S. trip in September, suggesting the possibility of boycotting his budget speech otherwise.