Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed four loyalist officials to the state’s leadership upon being named to an unprecedented third term as head of the ruling Communist Party of China(CPC) on Sunday.China's state-run Xinhua News Agency said Xi, who assumed power in 2012, was reelected to another five-year term as general secretary.Among the four Xi loyalists appointed to the seven-member Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee were Shanghai party secretary Li Qiang, Guangdong province party secretary Li Xi, Beijing party secretary Cai Qi and the director of the party’s General Office, Ding Xuexiang.Xi’s reelection means that his tenure atop the power structure he began establishing ten years ago will extend to at least 15 years.