Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Workplace Accident at SPC-owned Brand Leaves Staffer's Finger Partially Severed

Written: 2022-10-24 14:17:06Updated: 2022-10-24 14:54:54

Workplace Accident at SPC-owned Brand Leaves Staffer's Finger Partially Severed

Photo : YONHAP News

Another accident this time at a baked goods factory of an SPC Group-owned brand has left an employee's index finger partially severed, a mere week after a young employee died after being caught in a mixing machine at an affiliated factory.

According to local police, a worker at a Shany factory in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province caught his index finger in a machine at around 6 a.m. Sunday. The accident occurred as the man in his 40s attempted to retrieve a box of baked goods during quality inspection.

As police investigate the cause of the accident, they said they have yet to find mechanical defects or a violation of the three-worker-group regulation. They plan to investigate whether proper safety training or excessive work orders were given. 

The labor ministry has also sent an inspector to determine whether there has been a violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act. 

In apologizing for another incident only two days after its chairman pledged to reinforce safety management, SPC said operations at the Seongnam factory were suspended for a safety inspection to be conducted with the labor union.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >