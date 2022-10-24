Workplace Accident at SPC-owned Brand Leaves Staffer's Finger Partially Severed

Photo : YONHAP News

Another accident this time at a baked goods factory of an SPC Group-owned brand has left an employee's index finger partially severed, a mere week after a young employee died after being caught in a mixing machine at an affiliated factory.According to local police, a worker at a Shany factory in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province caught his index finger in a machine at around 6 a.m. Sunday. The accident occurred as the man in his 40s attempted to retrieve a box of baked goods during quality inspection.As police investigate the cause of the accident, they said they have yet to find mechanical defects or a violation of the three-worker-group regulation. They plan to investigate whether proper safety training or excessive work orders were given.The labor ministry has also sent an inspector to determine whether there has been a violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.In apologizing for another incident only two days after its chairman pledged to reinforce safety management, SPC said operations at the Seongnam factory were suspended for a safety inspection to be conducted with the labor union.