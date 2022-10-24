Infectious Diseases Cmte Chief: Too Early to Consider Lifting Indoor Mask Mandate

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's advisory committee on infectious diseases says South Korea is still at least three months away from possibly lifting the indoor mask mandate.At a regular press briefing on Monday, Jung Ki-suck said lifting the mandate would imply allowing virus transmission to some degree, but it is premature to take such a step amid uncertainties over a resurgence of the virus and the seasonal flu.Jung said that lifting the mandate altogether would pose a significant risk of infection for children up to three years old who have never contracted COVID-19 or the flu.Jung also stressed that even after the international community declares an end to the global pandemic, it would take more time before the masking requirement can be lifted for public transportation or health care facilities.The committee chief said the mandate could be lifted at other venues once a scientific basis that it would be safe can be established. He implied that would not be the case for at least another three months' time.