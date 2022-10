Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy kicked off a large-scale exercise in the Yellow Sea on Monday, joined by the Army, the Air Force and the Coast Guard as well as U.S. military forces.The four-day training is aimed at enhancing the military's combined and joint maritime operational capabilities against enemy provocations with a focus on improving the capabilities of special operation forces.The Navy deployed more than 20 warships, including Aegis destroyers and frigates, as well as patrol aircraft and helicopters to be joined by vessels from the Coast Guard.Apache helicopters from the Army and F-15K and F-16 fighter jets from the Air Force will participate along with the U.S. Army's Apache helicopters and the U.S. Air Force's A-10 aircraft.The exercise is a part of the annual ongoing Hoguk drills that will run through Friday.