S. Korea to Advance Ties with Beijing upon China's New Leadership Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea pledged continued efforts to develop its relationship with Beijing into one that is healthy and mature, based on mutual respect and the spirit of reciprocity, following the launch of China's new leadership under President Xi Jinping.An official from the foreign ministry said on Monday that Seoul has watched the outcome of the 20th Communist Party Congress and the announced leadership change with much interest as Xi enters a historic third term in power.The official said Seoul is considering ways to deliver its congratulatory message to the new Communist Party leadership.The former administrations of Lee Myung-bak and Moon Jae-in had sent a congratulatory message to Xi following the 18th party congress in 2012 and the 19th in 2017, respectively.On Sunday, Xi was reelected the general secretary of the party's 20th central committee, as well as the chairman of the party's central military commission.He is expected to gain control over the party, the government and the military when the official announcement of his third term is made during the annual legislative sessions in March next year.