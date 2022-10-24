Prosecutors Begin Search & Seizure of DP Headquarters

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has begun a search and seizure of a party-affiliated think tank inside the headquarters of the Democratic Party(DP) as part of its probe into corruption allegations.The main opposition DP announced that the raid started around 2 p.m. on Monday on the eighth and tenth floors of the building, which houses the Institute for Democracy where Kim Yong is a deputy chief. Kim, a close confidante of party leader Lee Jae-myung, is accused of violating the Political Funds Act.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent 17 prosecutors and investigators to the DP headquarters earlier in the day, but were denied entry by DP lawmakers and officials for nearly five hours as the party members demanded that attorneys be allowed to participate.This is the second attempt by prosecutors to raid the building after the first ended without a result on Wednesday; they withdrew from the scene after clashing with DP officials for around eight hours.The raid follows approval of an arrest warrant for Kim over the weekend relating to suspicions that he illicitly received political contributions from property developers in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province last year.