Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Main Opposition DP Condemns Prosecution's Raid of Party Headquarters

Written: 2022-10-24 15:37:00Updated: 2022-10-24 16:46:02

Main Opposition DP Condemns Prosecution's Raid of Party Headquarters

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has condemned the Yoon Suk Yeol administration after prosecutors raided the offices of a party-affiliated think tank located inside the DP's headquarters as part of a corruption investigation.

At a press conference held in front of the presidential office on Monday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said he was sure that the entire office all the way up to the president was behind the prosecution's raid and that the DP will fight with the people against such oppression.

Despite the party's willingness to cooperate with the investigation, he said, the prosecution put on a show of force with its raid.

Park also said the president should be ashamed of himself for only concerning himself with his low approval ratings by conducting a raid during the state audit, destroying the cooperation between the parties and abandoning the people.

The prosecution earlier on Monday raided the headquarters to search the offices of Kim Yong, the think tank's deputy head. He is alleged to have illegally funneled 847 million won from property developers in the city of Seongnam last year to fund the presidential campaign of current party chair Lee Jae-myung.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >