Written: 2022-10-24 15:54:00Updated: 2022-10-24 16:53:45

Main Opposition DP Decides to Return to Parliamentary Audit

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to return to participating in parliamentary audit sessions, in a U-turn from an earlier suspension issued in protest of the prosecution’s attempt to raid the DP headquarters.

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly on Monday, DP spokesperson Oh Yeong-hwan announced the party's decision after an emergency meeting of the party’s lawmakers.

Earlier in the morning, the party had interrupted the state audit schedule by refusing to attend in condemnation of the prosecution's second attempt at a search and seizure of the headquarters, saying the investigation affects the audit.

Although the DP is returning to the audit, Oh said the party will reject a parliamentary budget speech by President Yoon Suk Yeol scheduled for Tuesday. The party hasn't decided in what form the rejection will take place, which may require another emergency meeting the following day.
