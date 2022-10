Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea-born Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko won her 18th career LPGA Tour title on Sunday.The 25-year-old, who moved from South Korea to New Zealand when she was four years old, shot a seven-under 65 in the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at the Oak Valley Country Club in the eastern Gangwon Province.Ko finished the tournament 21-under 267 to secure her first career win in her birth country, which also marks her first LPGA victory since winning the Gainbridge title in January.Meanwhile, Korean American Andrea Lee finished second at 17-under, while South Korean players Choi Hye-jin and Kim Hyo-joo both settled for a three-way tie for third place along with Lilia Vu of the U.S. with a score of 16-under.