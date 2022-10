Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said on Monday that Japan appears to be turning positively in relation to compensation for Korean victims of Tokyo's wartime forced labor.The minister made the remarks during a parliamentary audit of the foreign ministry when asked on any observed changes in Japan's stance regarding the matter.Minister Park said that the government is continuously calling for sincere responses from Japan, adding that Tokyo is showing positive responses toward dialogue and reaching solutions to the issue.Seoul and Tokyo are continuing communications to produce reasonable solutions to the forced labor issue, the minister said, saying he had met the victims in person and delivered their demands to Japan.He added that the government would come up with solutions that can be understood by South Koreans and agreed by the victims.