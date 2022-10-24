Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Prime Minister Kishida Stresses S. Korea-Japan Cooperation

Written: 2022-10-24 18:08:38Updated: 2022-10-24 18:47:17

Prime Minister Kishida Stresses S. Korea-Japan Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stressed cooperation between South Korea and Japan, pledging efforts to closely communicate with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kishida, during a session of the House of Councilors Budget Committee on Monday, said that advanced cooperation between Japan and South Korea, as well as Japan and the United States, is needed more than ever in the current strategic environment. The prime minister said he would closely communicate with the South Korean government, including with President Yoon.

When asked on the importance of Seoul-Tokyo relations amid growing threats from North Korea, Kishida said that South Korea is an important neighbor with which Japan should cooperate in the international community.

The prime minister underscored that Japan will continue working closely with South Korea as well as the United States, noting that he held phone talks with President Yoon early this month when North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan. 
 
Kishida added that he would seek communication between the two governments and its leaders to normalize and develop Seoul-Tokyo relations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >