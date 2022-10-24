Menu Content

Politics

President Calls for 'War Against Drugs', Orders Countermeasures

Written: 2022-10-24 19:12:45Updated: 2022-10-24 19:15:03

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a war against drugs, ordering thorough countermeasures to tackle drug crimes. 

Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung on Monday said President Yoon made the call during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the top office.

Yoon reportedly said that the nation desperately needs to wage war against drugs before illicit drug use spreads beyond manageable levels to a national-level risk. 

The president then ordered the prime minister to produce special measures to address drug crimes, which are soaring among young people in particular. 
 
Regarding the parliamentary audit which wrapped on Monday, the president reportedly instructed the government to accept reasonable criticism and alternatives suggested by lawmakers and actively reflect them in national policy and state administration.

Prime Minister Han said that he would closely communicate with the National Assembly to ensure smooth passage of next year's budget bill and other bills closely related to people's livelihoods.
