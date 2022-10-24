Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US NSC: N. Korea Can Conduct Nuclear Test at Any Time

Written: 2022-10-25 08:26:57Updated: 2022-10-25 11:27:28

US NSC: N. Korea Can Conduct Nuclear Test at Any Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has said that it still believes North Korea could conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time and reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to dialogue without preconditions.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, said the U.S. maintains its belief that the North is ready to conduct another nuclear test.

Kirby reaffirmed that the U.S. is committed to engaging in dialogue with Pyongyang and Washington has offered to sit down with the North without any preconditions, an offer he said still stands.

He also pointed out that the recent string of missile launches has contributed to the U.S.’ consistent concern over the North’s provocations, which prompted Washington to strengthen its intelligence-gathering capabilities around the Korean Peninsula a few months ago.

Saying that such strengthening efforts are why the U.S. is conducting bilateral and trilateral exercises with South Korea and Japan, Kirby reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to the defense of the two nations, noting that they are "treaty allies" not just verbally but on paper.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >