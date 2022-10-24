Vice Foreign Minister to Visit Japan for Talks with US, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

First vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong will travel to Japan on Tuesday for bilateral and trilateral talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo.The vice minister is scheduled to depart for Japan on Tuesday morning from Gimpo International Airport for the eleventh vice-ministerial talks among the three countries on Wednesday before returning the following day.In Cho's meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori, the three sides are expected to discuss measures to strengthen trilateral coordination to respond to growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.Comments by the Japanese foreign ministry hinted that the talks may address China’s regional influence and the situation in the Taiwan Strait.During the three-day visit, vice minister Cho will also hold a separate bilateral meeting with Mori to discuss the contentious issue of compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, with arrangements under way for a meeting with high-level Japanese officials.