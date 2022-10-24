Yoon Set to Deliver Budget Speech at National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver his second policy speech before the National Assembly on Tuesday seeking parliamentary support for the government's spending plan for next year.The president is set to give a speech at 10 a.m. in the plenary chamber of the assembly despite the main opposition Democratic Party’s(DP) declaration that it would not accept the speech over the prosecution’s investigation of the Daejang-dong development scandal.In his second policy speech since taking office in May, President Yoon will outline the government's spending plans for next year and ask for cooperation in passing the 2023 budget plan ahead of parliamentary budget deliberations.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Monday that the president would fulfill his duties bestowed by the Constitution and the National Assembly Act to protect the people's livelihoods amid the grave economic and security conditions.The DP lawmakers may chant or picket in protest without entering the chamber.