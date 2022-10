Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Han Seung-soo has been elected as the chair of a council of former United Nations General Assembly presidents.According to South Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations on Monday, Han was chosen to lead the Council of Presidents of the General Assembly(CPGA) at the group's annual meeting held in New York last Thursday.Having served as president of the 56th UN General Assembly in 2001 while foreign minister, Han will now serve as chair for the CPGA for a three-year term, with former Czech Republic foreign minister Jan Kavan serving as vice chair.The Council was established in November of 1997 with the objective of giving the world body the benefit of the former presidents' diplomatic and international experience to support the general operations of the UN with an emphasis on advising the General Assembly.