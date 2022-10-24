New COVID-19 Case Rise Above 40,000 for First Time in a Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The pandemic began to show signs of a resurgence on Tuesday as daily COVID-19 cases tripled from a day ago to climb above 40-thousand for the first time in a month.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 43-thousand-759 cases were newly compiled the previous day, including 71 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to around 25-million-355-thousand.The daily tally jumped by some 30-thousand from a day ago, when the figure was lower due to fewer tests over the weekend. The infections increased by some ten-thousand from a week ago and about 28-thousand or two-point-eight times from two weeks ago.The figue posted on-week gains for the fifth consecutive day, surpassing 40-thousand for the first time in 34 days.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by one from the previous day to 225.Monday reported 17 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-17 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.