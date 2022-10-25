Main Opposition DP to Boycott Pres. Yoon's Policy Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to boycott President Yoon Suk Yeol’s policy speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday.Following a general meeting of DP lawmakers Tuesday morning, party floor leader Oh Yeong-hwan said that no members will enter the plenary chamber where Yoon will deliver his speech on next year’s budget, the first such boycott of a presidential policy speech in the history of the nation’s constitutional politics.The DP had earlier said it would boycott the president’s speech unless Yoon issued an apology for remarks made during a "hot mic" incident during his U.S. trip in September as well as for investigations by the prosecution and Board of Audit and into cases involving the previous government.The main opposition camp’s decision is expected to further aggravate tensions between the rival camps during the ordinary session where deliberations are to be held on next year’s budget plan.Although there have been occasions in the past when opposition legislators were not present during a policy speech delivered by the prime minister on behalf of the president, this is the first time lawmakers have refused to attend a policy address given by the president in person.