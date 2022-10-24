Pres. Yoon Stresses Stronger Deterrence against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says the government will strengthen deterrence against North Korea.Yoon made the remark in his parliamentary speech on Tuesday, noting that the North has already completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test.Regarding next year’s budget plan, the president noted the government has drawn up a smaller budget than the preceding year’s for the first time since 2010, saying the first budget plan under his administration will be a turning point for the fiscal soundness of the nation.He also said overcoming the economic difficulty and strengthening national security should not be bipartisan issues, calling for cooperation from the parliament.Yoon's speech was delivered in the absence of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers, who staged a boycott in protest of Yoon’s recent controversial remarks and investigations into cases involving the previous government and the opposition party by the prosecution and Board of Audit and Inspection.