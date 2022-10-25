Pres. Yoon: N. Korea Concluded Preparations for 7th Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says North Korea appears to have already concluded preparations to conduct its seventh nuclear test.Yoon made the remark during his policy speech on next year’s budget plan before the National Assembly on Tuesday, describing the current security situation as “very serious.”The president said the nation will boost its deterrence against the North’s threats through its combined defense readiness with the U.S. and three-way security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan to allow the people to go about their lives without concern.He then stressed that Seoul will provide both political and economic support to Pyongyang through his government’s “bold initiative” that aims to reengage the North in dialogue should the reclusive state decide to pursue denuclearization.Yoon emphasized that bipartisan cooperation is imperative to address key economic and security issues, saying the political sector must unite to fend off multiple threats, including a possible nuclear test by North Korea coming as global economic uncertainties increase.