Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Calls for Assembly’s Cooperation to Support Socially Vulnerable in Policy Speech

Written: 2022-10-25 11:44:32Updated: 2022-10-25 14:20:46

Yoon Calls for Assembly’s Cooperation to Support Socially Vulnerable in Policy Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol urged the ruling and opposition parties to come together as he called for cooperation from the National Assembly to overcome serious economic and security concerns.

Yoon made the remark when he delivered his policy speech on next year’s budget plan at the National Assembly on Tuesday, his second parliamentary address since May 16.

He said financial markets have become more volatile and economic uncertainties have grown amid the strong dollar as well as inflation and high interest rates across the globe, in turn increasing the suffering of the socially vulnerable.

The president said next year’s budget proposal includes the government’s plans to address global threats and contentious issues affecting people’s livelihoods, with a focus on actively assisting low-income households and the socially vulnerable while pursuing financial soundness.

Such assistance includes plans to increase livelihood benefits, expand social insurance, further support single-parent families, and raise disability allowances as well as the basic pension.

Yoon also revealed the government plans to inject more than one trillion won toward fostering professional talent, building infrastructure and boosting research and development as part of efforts to maintain the nation’s status as a major global player in semiconductors and to secure competitiveness in system semiconductors.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >