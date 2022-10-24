DP Slams Yoon for Dismissing Demands Prior to Policy Speech

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol for his refusal on Monday to address its preconditions for attending his policy speech on Tuesday, resulting in a lawmakers' boycott.
At a meeting of DP lawmakers prior to Yoon's speech, floor leader Park Hong-keun criticized the president, saying he has neglected to look after the public’s livelihoods while dismissing the legislature and attempting to suppress the opposition.
During the meeting, party chief Lee Jae-myung accused the president of intending to annihilate the opposition and to reign over the people and the Constitution with the prosecution’s raid on Monday of a DP-affiliated think tank in the party headquarters building.
Despite the party’s precondition that the president agree to a special counsel probe into alleged financial misdeeds related to a Seongnam land development project, the prosecution raided the offices of Kim Yong, a close aide of Lee, as part of its investigation into the case.
The DP had also demanded Yoon apologize for his remarks during a "hot mic" incident in New York in September.