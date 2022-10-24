DP Slams Yoon for Dismissing Demands Prior to Policy Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol for his refusal on Monday to address its preconditions for attending his policy speech on Tuesday, resulting in a lawmakers' boycott.At a meeting of DP lawmakers prior to Yoon's speech, floor leader Park Hong-keun criticized the president, saying he has neglected to look after the public’s livelihoods while dismissing the legislature and attempting to suppress the opposition.During the meeting, party chief Lee Jae-myung accused the president of intending to annihilate the opposition and to reign over the people and the Constitution with the prosecution’s raid on Monday of a DP-affiliated think tank in the party headquarters building.Despite the party’s precondition that the president agree to a special counsel probe into alleged financial misdeeds related to a Seongnam land development project, the prosecution raided the offices of Kim Yong, a close aide of Lee, as part of its investigation into the case.The DP had also demanded Yoon apologize for his remarks during a "hot mic" incident in New York in September.