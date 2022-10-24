Think Tank: N. Korea Could Launch New Ballistic Missile Submarine by Year's End

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea may launch a new ballistic missile submarine(SSB) by the year's end, a website affiliated with a U.S. think tank has suggested.Beyond Parallel, a North Korean observer under the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, published its analysis on Monday based on satellite imagery of the Sinpo South Shipyard in South Hamgyong Province between August 11 and October 12.The website said there has been a significant increase in activity over the past two months at the shipyard's construction halls and secure boat basin.It said there is clear potential for the North to launch either its much-anticipated new ballistic missile submarine, another type of submarine or vessel, or both the ballistic missile submarine and another craft by the end of 2022, reinforcing the regime's aggressive missile and nuclear posturing.The latest report differs from the group’s assessment last week that the observed activity suggests long-term preparations for the launch of the new ballistic missile submarine or testing of improved submarine-launched ballistic missiles(SLBM) by the end of this year.Home to the regime’s facility for SLBM development, the shipyard attracts heightened international monitoring due to concerns over North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction program.