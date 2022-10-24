DP Chief Pledges Fight against Ruling Camp's Oppressive Rule

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung accused the government and ruling party of intent to annihilate the opposition and rule oppressively as he pledged to fight back.At an emergency meeting of DP lawmakers prior to boycotting President Yoon Suk Yeol's policy speech on Tuesday, Lee declared that the party will join with the people to fight to the end.Referring to the prosecution's raid of a DP-affiliated think tank in the party headquarters building on Monday as “plunder” and “violence,” the DP chief claimed that the president declared war on political norms in order to reign over the people and the Constitution.He said Yoon and the ruling party will face stern judgment for abandoning political morality and the public's expectation.Accusing some politically-motivated prosecutors of authoritarianism, Lee called for a return to focus on the people’s livelihoods and recovering politics that respects and cooperates.