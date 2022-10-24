Yellen Intends to Enforce IRA as Written amid S. Korean Automakers' Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed intent to enforce the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) in its current state despite persistent lobbying by foreign automakers seeking eased restrictions on eligibility for the tax credit it offers.According to Bloomberg on Monday, Yellen told reporters that she is well aware of concerns raised by South Korean and European electric vehicle(EV) and battery makers, adding that Washington will take them into account.She added, however, that the legislation “is what it is” and should be implemented the way the law was written.With the Treasury in the process of drawing up guidance on the law’s specific enforcement, Yellen offered assurances that she would listen to international concerns and consider what is "in the range of the feasible" with its implementation.Under the IRA, EVs must be assembled in North America or meet a percentage requirement for battery component sourcing in order to qualify for a tax credit of up to 75-hundred dollars.