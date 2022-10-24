17th Paris Korean Film Festival to Open in France on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The 17th Paris Korean Film Festival will open on Tuesday in France at the Publicis Cinémas located on the Champs-Élysées.During the eight-day festival running through November 1, 26 features and 42 short films will be shown, starting with director Choi Kook-hee's 2022 musical and road film "Life is Beautiful," starring Yum Jung-ah and Ryu Seung-ryong.Director Im Sang-soo's drama "Heaven: To the Land of Happiness" starring Choi Min-sik and Park Hae-il will close the festivities.The festival's organizers said 200 tickets for the two films were sold out on the first day they were made available online. Two hundred additional tickets will be made available at the festival venue.Other films set to be featured at the event include director Han Jae-rim's Cannes Film Festival-invited "Emergency Declaration" and “Hunt,” the directorial debut of “Squid Game” lead actor Lee Jung-jae.