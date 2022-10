Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul has issued its list of 96 roads featuring beautiful autumn foliage on Tuesday.The city government forecast the autumn colors near Mount Bukhansan to peak around Sunday, while the streets around the city should be most vibrant in early November.The total length of the 96 roads spans 153 kilometers, including some 55-thousand trees, with two new additions to the list this year – Sejong-daero in Jung District and Maebong-gil in Seongdong District – replacing inaccessible roads from last year.Details are available on the Seoul Metropolitan Government website(www.seoul.go.kr/story/autumn).