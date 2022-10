Photo : Getty Images Bank

The number of irregular workers in the country rose by 90-thousand on-year as the income disparity relative to regular workers widened to one-point-six million won.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, there were eight-point-16 million won irregular workers in August.Although the raw total increased, the ratio of such workers fell by zero-point-nine percentage points to 37-point-five percent, as the number of regular workers also surged by 641-thousand during the same period.The income gap between the two groups expanded to one-point-six million won, the highest amount to date, due largely to a jump in part-time employment.