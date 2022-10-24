Publishers File Suit against Google over In-app Billing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Publishers Association has filed a suit against Google for forcing its in-app payment on content providers, marking the first such litigation against the U.S. tech giant in South Korea.In a news conference Tuesday, the group said the lawsuit filed by eight publishers, three writers and one consumer seeks to put a stop to unfair trade practices and claim compensation.It said the legal action is on behalf of all those who have already suffered and those who may suffer in the future due to Google's “extremely high” 30-percent commission fee, which may be passed on to consumers through higher prices.The association argues that Google abused its market monopoly to force publishers to use its in-app billing system with an exorbitant commission, and also criticized the company for preventing apps from advertising alternative payment systems and forcing publishers to relinquish sensitive user data.