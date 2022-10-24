Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Publishers File Suit against Google over In-app Billing

Written: 2022-10-25 15:56:11Updated: 2022-10-25 16:27:19

Publishers File Suit against Google over In-app Billing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Publishers Association has filed a suit against Google for forcing its in-app payment on content providers, marking the first such litigation against the U.S. tech giant in South Korea.

In a news conference Tuesday, the group said the lawsuit filed by eight publishers, three writers and one consumer seeks to put a stop to unfair trade practices and claim compensation.

It said the legal action is on behalf of all those who have already suffered and those who may suffer in the future due to Google's “extremely high” 30-percent commission fee, which may be passed on to consumers through higher prices.

The association argues that Google abused its market monopoly to force publishers to use its in-app billing system with an exorbitant commission, and also criticized the company for preventing apps from advertising alternative payment systems and forcing publishers to relinquish sensitive user data.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >