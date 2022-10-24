'Japan Did Not Protest Korean Empire's 1900 Edict on Dokdo'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan did not raise an objection to the Korean Empire’s promulgation of an edict in 1900 declaring the Dokdo islets as Korean territory, a professor has found.According to Professor Choi Jang-geun of Daegu University's Dokdo Territorial Studies Research Center, the Korean Empire issued the edict on October 25 of that year and published it in its official gazette, which would likely have been read by most foreign missions in Seoul.At the time, Japan did not protest the move or raise any objections, leading Professor Choi to conclude that Tokyo acknowledged Dokdo did not belong to Japan at the time of the edict.Five years later, however, the Japanese Cabinet arbitrarily included the islets as part of Shimane Prefecture in an apparent violation of international law dictating that other nations must be notified of territorial claims to confirm a lack of ownership.By failing to do so, the professor asserted, the acquisition was an “illegal invasion.”