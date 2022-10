Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s football team will face Iceland in its final buildup ahead of the FIFA World Cup slated to kick off in Qatar next month.The Korean Football Association(KFA) said on Tuesday that the match with the Scandinavian country will be held in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on November 11.With the tuneup to be held not during the FIFA international match window, few overseas players will join Team Korea. The 27-member roster announced for the friendly last week is led by those playing in the K-League, the top-tier domestic league.The previous and only match between the two countries was held in January, when South Korea demolished Iceland 5-1.Qualified for their 10th consecutive World Cup finals, the Taegeuk Warriors led by Coach Paulo Bento are in Group H at Qatar World Cup and will play Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal from November 24.