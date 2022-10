Photo : YONHAP News

The basic taxi fare in Seoul will jump by a thousand-won from early next year.According to the Seoul City’s price management committee on Tuesday, it has finalized its review of taxi price increase plans, including an increase of the base fare from three-thousand-800 won to four-thousand-800 won beginning in February.The price hike could be more acutely felt by longer-distance travelers as the distance for which the base fare is applied will be shortened from the first two kilometers to one-point-six kilometers.Starting in December, the nighttime operation time subject to a customer surcharge will also begin two hours earlier at 10 p.m. The maximum surcharge rate will also double to 40 percent.The capital city is raising tax fares for the first time in four years, in part to respond to the shortage of taxi drivers.