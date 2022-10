Photo : YONHAP News

From next year, K-League 1 clubs will be able to have up to six foreign players each.The governing body of local professional football leagues on Tuesday held a board of directors’ meeting and approved plans to raise the upper threshold for foreign players for each club in the top-tier league, K-League 1, by two.However, up to four of them will be included in the same roster for each match.The measures, K-League said, are to maintain the international competitiveness of the league considering similar trends observed in other Asian Football Confederation(AFC) member countries and others.The fiscal soundness of clubs, as well as playing chances for domestic players, were also taken into consideration, it said.