Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Business Sentiment Worsens for Second Month in October

Written: 2022-10-26 08:14:27Updated: 2022-10-26 10:26:13

Business Sentiment Worsens for Second Month in October

Photo : YONHAP News

Business sentiment worsened for a second month in October amid growing concerns of an economic slowdown.

According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries dropped by two points on-month to stand at 76 for October, marking the lowest in 20 months since February 2021 when it also posted 76.

A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.

The October figure marks the second straight month of decline after rising to 80 in July and 81 in August.

The central bank attributed the drop to concerns about an economic slowdown due to interest rate hikes in the U.S. and other major countries amid soaring prices.

The BSI for manufacturing dropped two points on-month to hit 72 in October, the lowest in 25 months since September 2020, while the index for non-manufacturing such as restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses also dropped by two points to 79, the lowest since September 2021.

Meanwhile, local firms' business outlook for November slipped by three points on-month, coming in at 76.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >