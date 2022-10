Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on being elected to a third term as the general secretary of the ruling party.The presidential office said on Tuesday that the government sent a letter of congratulations by President Yoon to Xi on Monday in relation to the 20th Party Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.Yoon's office said in a statement that in the letter, Yoon told Xi that he looked forward to close communication and cooperation to improve the relations between the two nations.The statement came after Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television reported that Yoon's letter expressed hope that the two nations will closely communicate and cooperate to safeguard peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.