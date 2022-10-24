Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss N. Korea, Trilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan held talks on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's ballistic missile launches and other issues.According to the U.S. State Department, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts Cho Hyun-dong and Takeo Mori in Tokyo to discuss cooperation on the international stage.In the meeting, the three sides shared concerns about the North's recent series of ballistic missile launches.Sherman welcomed continued assistance for Ukraine from South Korea and Japan, with the vice ministers expressing concern over Russia's irresponsible remarks about nuclear weapons.According to the department, the senior diplomats also discussed the 20th Party Congress of the Chinese Communist Party as well as ways to deepen three-way cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region on various issues.