US Reaffirms Extended Deterrence to Prevent Any Type of Conflict

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States is unlikely to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea as it continues to ensure there is strong extended deterrence against growing threats from North Korea.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder issued the position on Tuesday in a press briefing in response to a question about the effectiveness of tactical nuclear weapon deployment over extended deterrence in tackling the North's nuclear and missile threats.Ryder said that the U.S. has long-standing relations with South Korea as well as other allies and partners in the region such as Japan, and Washington will work closely with them to ensure that strong deterrence prevents any type of conflict.While not directly addressing the effectiveness of deploying tactical nuclear weapons, the remarks indicate that the U.S. maintains its position that such a move is not on the table.Asked how the U.S. will respond to the potential concurrence of threats from North Korea, China and Russia, Ryder said that Washington will continue to focus on China in line with the national security strategy, but Russia, North Korea and Iran also affect the U.S.’ defense posture.