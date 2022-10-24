Menu Content

Politics

Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea Issues

Written: 2022-10-26 09:13:08Updated: 2022-10-26 10:21:44

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States held talks on Tuesday to discuss a possible nuclear test by North Korea and enhancing cooperation to respond to provocations.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong sat down for talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the South Korean embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual concern including the South Korea-U.S. alliance, North Korea issues and extended deterrence as well as regional and global issues.

The vice ministers shared concerns over rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region as a result of the North’s repeated provocations and reaffirmed that a nuclear test will be met with a strong and stern response by the allies and the international community.

They also discussed ways to further strengthen the effectiveness of extended deterrence and agreed to enhance substantive cooperation in various areas including semiconductors, supply chains and energy.

Sherman said that Washington is well aware of Seoul's concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and the Biden administration is reviewing various possible solutions with relevant agencies.
