Parties Agree on Parliamentary Budget Review Schedule

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed on the schedule of a parliamentary review of next year's 639 trillion won budget plan.The National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts will hold a public hearing on the government's 2023 spending bill, equivalent to about 450 billion U.S. dollars, on November 4 before holding a comprehensive questioning session on the government’s policies on November 7 and 8.The budget review for non-economic ministries is scheduled for November 9 and 10, while the deliberations on economy-related ministries is set for November 14 and 15.The subcommittee on budgets and accounts responsible for reviewing budget adjustments will convene from November 17.The budget committee plans to hold a plenary session to pass the bill on November 30.The assembly is required to pass the bill in a plenary session by the legal deadline of December 2, but entrenched partisanship is likely to make it difficult.