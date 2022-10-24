Parties Agree on Parliamentary Budget Review Schedule

Rival parties have agreed on the schedule of a parliamentary review of next year's 639 trillion won budget plan.
The National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts will hold a public hearing on the government's 2023 spending bill, equivalent to about 450 billion U.S. dollars, on November 4 before holding a comprehensive questioning session on the government’s policies on November 7 and 8.
The budget review for non-economic ministries is scheduled for November 9 and 10, while the deliberations on economy-related ministries is set for November 14 and 15.
The subcommittee on budgets and accounts responsible for reviewing budget adjustments will convene from November 17.
The budget committee plans to hold a plenary session to pass the bill on November 30.
The assembly is required to pass the bill in a plenary session by the legal deadline of December 2, but entrenched partisanship is likely to make it difficult.